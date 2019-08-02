Thousands of chickens die at broiler farm after heatwave

The recent high temperatures have been 'very challenging' for many in the farming industry, Moy Park said in a statement

Thousands of broiler chickens at Moy Park farm in Lincolnshire have died following the recent high temperatures, it has been reported.

According to The Lincolnite, workers at the site were seen moving carcasses outside following last week’s heatwave.

Workers at the farm in Kettlethorpe told the newspaper: “We tried to do everything but there was nothing more we could do.

“The freak weather has done this to them. Please don’t turn this into anything bad.







“It has been really tough carting these animals out of the farm over the past couple of days. Animal activists don’t think that we care about them, but we really do.”

Northern Ireland-based Moy Park, which is one of the UK’s top food companies, supplies retailers such as Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

The company says it is the “European Food Company of Choice” and was given an environmental management certification in September 2018.

A spokesperson said: “The recent high temperatures have been very challenging for many in the farming and poultry industries.

“We are working closely with our farming partners to monitor the situation and have implemented procedures to help protect our birds against the extreme heat.”

A spokesperson for Red Tractor added: “Animal welfare is our top priority and we require all certified poultry farms to do all they can to protect their birds.

“Record temperatures last week posed significant challenges for livestock, pets and humans alike.

“We will continue to work with the poultry industry to review how to minimise the impact of extreme weather conditions on their farms.”