Thousands of pounds-worth of GPS farming tech stolen in A47 raids

Organised thieves stole thousands of pounds-worth of GPS farming equipment during overnight raids on farms along the A47.

Agricultural vehicles and machinery were targeted between Thorney and Guyhirn during the late hours of Sunday and early Monday morning, with police investigating a series of linked thefts.

Police and farming leaders have warned that organised rural crime gangs are increasingly targeting high-value precision farming technology used across the agricultural sector.

The stolen GPS guidance systems are used to steer tractors and machinery with pinpoint accuracy and can cost tens of thousands of pounds to replace.

The thefts can also leave farms facing major disruption during busy working periods.

Officers believe the incidents may be connected because of their locations and timing along the A47 corridor.

PC Brady Slack, from the force’s Rural Crime Action Team, said officers were continuing rural patrols while working closely with farming communities to identify those responsible.

He said: “We believe these thefts could be linked because of their locations along the A47.”

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the Thorney and Guyhirn areas to come forward.

Police are particularly interested in reports of unfamiliar vans or cars parked near farms overnight, people loading items into vehicles or individuals seen near agricultural machinery during the early hours.

PC Slack described the stolen systems as “highly specialised, costly to replace and essential to modern farming operations”.

Officers are urging anyone with CCTV, dashcam or video doorbell footage from the area to contact the force.

GPS thefts from tractors and agricultural machinery have become a growing concern across rural Britain as criminal gangs continue targeting valuable precision farming equipment.

Stolen GPS units can have a major impact beyond the replacement cost. Losing precision guidance systems during busy periods can delay key fieldwork, force farmers to revert to less efficient methods and leave farms struggling to make the most of short weather windows.

The latest NFU Mutual report revealed the cost of rural crime fell to £44.1 million in 2024, down from £52.8 million the previous year, but warned that thefts involving GPS guidance systems and other farming technology remain among the fastest-growing rural crime trends.

As part of its crime prevention advice, police are encouraging farmers to remove GPS units from machinery when not in use and secure equipment inside locked buildings or gated yards wherever possible.

The force is also advising landowners to review CCTV coverage, use forensic marking systems and maintain up-to-date records of serial numbers and photographs of valuable machinery.

Police said rural watch schemes and close communication between neighbouring farms could also help identify suspicious activity more quickly.