Three abattoirs suspended from RSPCA Assured after activist footage

The RSPCA has said it is 'appalled' by footage released by activists showing poor conditions in three slaughterhouses which are part of its assurance scheme.

The charity has confirmed an 'immediate investigation' following publication of the footage today (12 December) by activist group Animal Rising.

Camera footage at the RSPCA-approved abattoirs captured malpractice from workers, resulting in aggression towards animals and improper techniques.

Incorrect stunning of animals prior to slaughter was commonplace, with excessive use of the electric prod likely breaching RSPCA Assured guidance.

A charity spokesperson said the footage was 'extremely distressing' and confirmed that the three slaughterhouses were now suspended from RSPCA Assured.

However, the spokesperson said the RSPCA was concerned that "some of the allegations made could constitute breaches of the law".

"We have also contacted the Food Standards Agency (FSA), which has responsibility for overall enforcement of slaughterhouses," they said.

The sites are also assured by a number of other accreditation schemes, and the RSPCA confirmed it had alerted the other schemes.

The spokesperson added that any failure to comply with RSPCA standards and FSA regulations was 'unacceptable'.

They said: “RSPCA Assured’s swift action to suspend three slaughterhouses in the wake of this investigation shows we act decisively when standards are breached.

“We are continuing to invest in strengthening the RSPCA Assured scheme, including working towards tripling the amount of unannounced visits annually, increased use of technology to consistently monitor standards, and enhanced frontline assessments."