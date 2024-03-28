Three councils defy plant-based movement in show of support for farmers

Three councils, including the first in Scotland, have defied the plant-based movement in a show of support for farmers of all sectors.

Rutland County Council, Peterborough City Council, and Highland Council have all passed new pro-farming motions, becoming the latest to do so.

It comes after a string of other councils around the country voted to ban meat and dairy items on council-catered menus.

The pro-farming motions commit to encouraging residents to shop locally when purchasing food, including meat, dairy, and plant-based products, with the aim of reducing food miles to plates.

Rutland and Peterborough also committed to sourcing more home-grown produce at council-catered events, specifically including meat, dairy, and plant-based products.

On Monday 25 March, Rutland passed the pro-farming motion introduced by Conservative Councillor Giles Clifton with 26 votes in favour and 1 abstention.

Peterborough City Council unanimously voted through a similar motion on 20 March, introduced by Conservative Councillor Andy Coles. Highland Council’s farming motion was unanimously passed on 14 March.

The move comes after a string of councils around the UK have voted to ban meat and dairy items on council-catered menus elsewhere and committed to transitioning to fully plant-based catering for council meetings.

In passing the pro-farming motion, Highland Council, Peterborough City, and Rutland County Councils have become the eighth, ninth, and tenth councils respectively to defy the vegan trend.

It comes as thousands of farmers have protested around England and Wales in recent days, including over 100 tractors gathering at parliament and driving slowly through London.

The farmers protested against cheap food imports and unsupportive agricultural policies.

After the council meeting, Rutland Councillor Giles Clifton (Conservative) said: “It is welcome news that Rutland County Council has affirmed itself to be four-square behind our farmers.

"I am also pleased that the Council chose to support our livestock and dairy farmers in particular.”

Peterborough City Councillor Andy Coles (Conservative) added: “I am delighted to have seen the motion pass with such cross-party support.

"In the Greater Peterborough area, farming and food production employs around 8,000 people, bringing in nearly £1.1 billion to the East of England economy.”

At Highland Council, Councillor Angus Macdonald (Liberal Democrat) said: “Britain imports 46% of our food – perhaps in the Highlands we import 70%.

"We don’t help our own farmers in this respect. They get grants not to have livestock. What can our council really do to help crofts and help farmers in the West? … I urge you to support [this] motion.”

Sabina Roberts, a spokeswoman for the Countryside Alliance, which is behind a campaign to get councils to pass the motions, said: “It is fantastic to see three more councils back our landmark motion.

"It is more important than ever for farmers to be a part of the conversation about our climate future – and supporting local, sustainable produce is vital within that effort.”