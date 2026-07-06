Three farmers recognised for soil health gains

Three farmers have been named Soil Farmer of the Year winners after showing how better soil management can cut costs, reduce inputs and strengthen farm resilience.

The 2026 competition results were announced at Groundswell, with winners recognised from field vegetable, mixed and arable farming systems.

The awards were presented by organisers Innovation for Agriculture and Farm Carbon Toolkit, alongside sponsors Cotswold Seeds and Hutchinsons, with farmers attending the ceremony hearing directly from the winners about the practical changes they have made.

Organisers said the winners showed how investing in soil health can help farms withstand more challenging weather, protect margins and improve long-term profitability.

Lancashire field vegetable grower Chris Molyneux took first place after using legume-rich cover crops, strip tillage and controlled traffic farming to improve soil structure, drainage and biological activity.

Organisers said the approach had helped create more resilient soils capable of supporting productive vegetable crops.

Mr Molyneux said: “There are so many people here doing amazing things I feel humbled.

“I don’t quite feel like the winner yet as there is still more that I’d like to do, it’s a real learning process.”

Devon farmer Paul Baker took second place after cutting diesel use by around 75% while maintaining crop performance across organic and conventional systems.

His approach combines plant tissue analysis with cover cropping, mob grazing and reduced cultivation to significantly reduce inputs.

Third place went to Lincolnshire arable farmer Colin Chappell, whose gradual move towards reduced tillage and cover cropping has improved water infiltration and reduced flooding risk.

Organisers said the changes had also helped release nutrients already present in the soil, allowing lower nitrogen applications without compromising output.

Becky Willson, business development and technical director at Farm Carbon Toolkit, said the winners and finalists had shown a strong commitment to improving soil health.

She said: “Year-on-year we meet farmers through this competition who are thinking outside the box and trying new ways to improve soil structure, build organic matter and enhance microbial activity.

“What’s particularly encouraging is that these changes aren’t just improving soil health, but also reducing costs, increasing resilience and helping businesses cope with increasingly unpredictable weather.”

A key part of the competition is sharing the winners’ knowledge with the wider industry, with each farmer set to host a farm walk over the coming year.

The walks will give other farmers the chance to see the winning systems in practice and discuss the successes and challenges of making changes on farm.

Ms Willson said soil health affected almost every part of a farming business, including crop establishment, water management, input efficiency and profitability.

She said: “By opening their farms and sharing their experiences, this year’s winners will help other farmers identify practical ideas they can adapt within their own businesses.”

Details of the farm walks will be announced by Innovation for Agriculture and Farm Carbon Toolkit through their websites, newsletters and social media channels over the coming weeks.