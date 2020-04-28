Three inspiring farmers win use of New Holland machinery

The 'Up to Speed' scheme provides farm machinery to young people and new entrants

Three inspiring farmers have won the use of New Holland machinery for a year as part of a competition set up by the Prince's Countryside Fund.

Donald MacSween, Rob David, and Abbi Mason have each won the use of a Telehandler, a T6 tractor, and a Boomer 40 compact tractor.

The rural charity's 'Up to Speed' scheme provides machinery to young people and new entrants who would otherwise not have access to this type of farm equipment.

The first year of the initiative saw nearly fifty farmers apply from across the United Kingdom.







Donald Macsween, from the Isle of Lewis, swapped his job with the local authority to become a crofter and has built up his crofting business to be a full-time job.

He has 500 laying hens, 150 breeding ewes, Gloucester Old Spot pigs and some Highland cows. He said: “I have been dreaming of a telehandler for a few years but I haven’t been able to afford one.

"This will make such a difference to me and my neighbours, we can now be much more efficient and safer in the work that we do.”

Rob David, 22, from South Wales, won the use of a T6 tractor. He set up his business with just handful of ewes whilst studying for his A-levels, persuading his teachers to buy his meat boxes.

Over the past five years his business has grown, and he now sells directly to pubs, restaurants and local supermarkets.

He said: “The use of the tractor over the forthcoming year will enable me to take on more and bigger blocks of land further from home, allowing me to hopefully to expand my flock and reach my business targets.”

And lastly, Abbi Mason, who runs Big Meadow, a Community Supported Agriculture venture in Gower, Wales, has won the use of a Boomer 40 compact tractor.

The group is in their first year of operation, aiming to provide 50 households with a weekly organic veg share from July this year.

She said: “Having access to the Boomer will give us the best possible start, enabling us to cultivate the beds exactly when we need to for optimum soil health.

"We will be hosting twice weekly volunteer days as well as working with local primary schools, youth and community groups to provide educational field days - exploring the importance of locally grown food."