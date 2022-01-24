Three men arrested after fatal on-farm bridge collapse

Three people have been arrested following a fatal bridge collapse on a farm in Lancashire, police have confirmed.

A man died and several others injured after a Polaris Ranger vehicle pulling a trailer fell into a river on Tuesday 18 January, in Roeburndale.

The incident happened as the UTV crossed a wooden bridge, supported by scaffolding, which then collapsed.

Eleven people were in the ranger vehicle and trailer at the time of the incident as part of an organised shoot.

Brian Harwood, 73, from Penrith, Cumbria, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men aged in their 60s and 70s are receiving treatment in hospital for their injuries.

Following further investigation, three men have been arrested by police in connection with the incident.

Det Insp Mark Dickinson, of Lancashire Police said the investigation remained in its early stages.

"We are conducting a number of enquiries to establish exactly what has happened, including whether any criminal offences were committed.

“Three men have been arrested and are assisting police with our enquiries. They have now been released, but remain under investigation.

“We are supporting the families of those involved and working with partners, including the Health and Safety Executive, to establish what caused the bridge to collapse.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Harwood’s loved ones and everyone affected by this tragic incident.”

A 55-year-old man from Preston, a 57-year-old man from Lancaster and a 52-year-old man from Lancaster were arrested on suspicion of gross-negligence manslaughter.