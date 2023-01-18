Three new spring bean varieties added to descriptive list

Three new spring bean varieties have been added to the descriptive list after gaining the UK's National Listing status.

The Processors and Grower Research Organisation (PGRO) has added the new varieties to its 2023 descriptive list.

These three new varieties of spring bean – Genius, LG Stego, and Futura – went through the same PGRO trials at the same time as the other varieties on the descriptive list.

They were absent from the list at its official launch in November while the breeding companies waited for UK National List status to be granted.

This has now happened, meaning growers have even more information on beans to sow this spring.

Genius, from LS Plant Breeding, is now the top yielding variety with a yield of 110%. It has the same maturity as Lynx (6) and a good standing ability (8).

LG Stego, from Limagrain, has a yield of 106%, which is the third highest yield on the descriptive list.

It has an earlier maturity (7) than Genius and Lynx (both 6), and has a good standing ability, similarly to Genius (8).

Futura, from LS Plant Breeding, has a good yield of 106% and is a new low vicine and low convicine variety (LVC) adding an extra LVC option to the list alongside Victus.

It has the same maturity as LG Stego (7) and is a tall variety at 111cm with a good standing ability (8).

Dr Christopher Judge, PGRO senior technical officer, said: “The descriptive list a fantastic tool, giving growers the opportunity to compare different varieties and evaluate which will suit their situation.

“We’re really pleased with the successes of the 2022 trials, and the data produced by this years’ descriptive list is reassuringly consistent.”