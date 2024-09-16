Thugs slash farmer's hay bales ahead of critical winter period

The public are being urged to help a police investigation after hay bales were slashed on a farm, leaving the farmer with limited resources for winter feeding.

Staffordshire Police's Rural & Wildlife Crime team confirmed at least six bales were slashed by offenders on 3 September at a farm in Marchington Woodlands.

The incident caused hundreds of pound in damage and has left the farmer with limited resources ahead of winter, the force said.

Sheep hurdles were also stolen during the incident, the team explained on a public post on social media.

"Officers have been made aware of some criminal damage at a farm in Marchington Woodlands," officer explained.

"Offenders have slashed the majority of haylage bales in a stack causing hundreds of pound in damage and leaving the farmer with limited resources for winter feeding.

"Did you see anything in the area of Gorsty Hill, Marchington Woodlands on or around 3 September 2024? "

Anyone with further information has been asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting reference number SP-20240903-0261.

The cost of rural crime cost the UK nearly £53 million last year, the latest figures by NFU Mutual show.