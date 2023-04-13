Tighter bovine TB controls to roll out next month in Scotland

Tighter controls to reduce the risk of spreading bovine TB in Scotland will be rolled out from next month, the Scottish government has confirmed.

From 18 May, changes to legislation will require stricter pre-movement testing of cattle, adding extra precautions for animals coming from areas of higher risk of infection.

In addition, compensation will be reduced for any unclean cattle slaughtered for TB control purposes, the Scottish government explained.

It said this would incentivise farmers to keep their animals clean and promote better animal health and welfare.

A new definition for isolation will also be introduced, and compensation will be reduced for cattle which are not properly isolated.

The Scottish government said this would strengthen the protection of the main herd against onward spread of infection from any reactors or suspect reactors.

Although Scotland has been officially labelled as officially TB free (OTF) by the European Commission since 2009, cases do still occur.

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said breakdowns were "extremely disruptive, upsetting and distressing" for cattle owners.

“We are committed to maintaining Scotland’s low TB infection rates and OTF status, which is crucial to the success of our cattle industry," she said.

“These legislative changes are part of a comprehensive, practical and proportionate programme of measures to minimise the risks from all potential sources of infection and reduce the risk of disease spread as far as possible."

Ms Gougeon added: “Guidance on TB is available on the Scottish Government’s website and we will ensure farmers are kept up to date with the situation in Scotland.

"We will continue to support farmers affected by TB in partnership with the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”

Responding to the tougher rules, NFU Scotland said it 'welcomed' the government's 'commitment' to reviewing the bovine TB processes in the country.

The union's vice president, Alasdair Macnab said the changes were being introduced following a consultation process and should offer 'increased confidence' to keepers.

“NFUS urges Scottish cattle keepers to remain aware that the greatest risk of introducing TB into Scotland is from cattle movements," he said.

"[They should] continue to ensure their sourcing policies will minimise the risk to their own holding and the national herd.”