Tilbury Grain Terminal to recommence operations

The Essex site, Britain's largest terminal for the import and export of grain, experienced a substantial explosion in early July (Photo: Martin Dalton/Shutterstock)

Britain's largest terminal for the import and export of grain will commence a phased start-up of operations on 10 August following an explosion in July.

A major incident was declared at the Port of Tilbury after the roof of a grain store was partially destroyed in a 'massive explosion' on 3 July.

A witness told BBC News the noise was 'horrendous' - 'like a bomb going off'. Another said 'flames shot up about 75m above the silos'.

In a new update on Friday (7 August), the Essex site's operators said the terminal would commence operations on Monday 10 August.







Peter Ward, commercial director at the Port of Tilbury: "Grain handling and storage services are also operating fully through the availability of on-site storage complemented by increased capacity at our significant offsite storage facility.

"This phased return to full operations is a credit to our port team and their fantastic effort to restore the facility during these challenging times."

Mr Ward added: "Our thanks to our customers for their continued support as we work towards a return to full operations during next week."

Mr Ward said a 'comprehensive investigation' was continuing into the cause of the incident, but a result won't be known for 'some time'.

The site, built in 1969, marked its 50th anniversary in September 2019. It has processed more than 35m tonnes of grain since operations commenced.

The port presently handles two million tonnes of grain, wheat, barley and beans every year.