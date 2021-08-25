Time is running out to be paid for cutting out metaldehyde

Farmers in the Midlands have just three weeks to apply for the final Farm to Tap scheme which is focused on protecting water from metaldehyde.

The Severn Trent scheme encourages farmers with stocks of metaldehyde - a pesticide used to control slugs on farms - to dispose of them safely.

Instead, the scheme urges farmers to use Integrated Pest Management (IPM), or if pressures are high, ferric phosphate alternatives.

Farm to Tap has run for six years and has been a success for the water firm, with over 840 farms having signed up resulting in a 60% reduction in metaldehyde peaks in the region.

Due to its success, an updated version of the scheme will be relaunched for 2022, focusing on other pesticides.

Laura Flower, Severn Trent senior catchment management scientist, has reminded farmers of this year’s grant offer.

“To help farmers make this switch, we’re offering up to £5/ha of winter wheat or oilseed rape," she explained.

"This will be paid out to farms in priority catchments that maintain drinking water standard targets.”

Utilising an IPM approach can deliver more than just slug control, with benefits to soil health as well as cutting carbon footprints.

IPM can also boost soil infiltration and biodiversity – all likely key parts of the government's new Sustainable Farming Incentive.

Ms Flower explained that an effective IPM strategy should be holistic, taking all crop management aspects into account.

“When setting out an IPM plan it’s essential to analyse the risk factors associated with slug damage before considering the most suitable cultural control options,” she said.

“Cultural controls, including choosing cultivation methods that produce a fine consolidated seedbed, or straw removal, can reduce slug habitats and minimise overall pressure.

“Another important element of any IPM strategy is to monitor slug pressure by trapping and comparing your results to thresholds, to help inform whether you need to treat or not.

"Record keeping is also essential, as this will aid forward planning and help improve programmes for the next year,” added Ms Flower.

Farm to Tap is available for farmers in Severn Trent priority catchments. Applications are open until 15 September 2021.