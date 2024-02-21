Tom Bradshaw replaces Minette Batters as new NFU president

Tom Bradshaw has been elected as the new NFU president today, as Minette Batters steps down after six years in the role.

Mr Bradshaw, an arable farmer from Essex, was elected the top job at the union after standing unopposed for the position.

He has been a part of the NFU officeholder team for four years, having held both the vice president and deputy president positions.

Joining him are David Exwood as the new deputy president and Rachel Hallos as vice president of the NFU, which represents more than 46,000 farmers and growers across England and Wales.

Speaking at the NFU Conference, Mr Bradshaw said it was a 'deep honour' to be elected president of the NFU during a 'challenging time' for British agriculture.

He said: “Profitable production, and the stability and clarity which allows NFU members to plan for and reinvest in their farming and growing businesses will always be my priority.

"This sits at the heart of delivering sustainable, high-quality and high-welfare food for our country.

“In the run up to the general election we have the overwhelming support of the public and all political parties must put a plan in place for home-grown food.

“I also want to focus on forging ever-closer connections with NFU members on the ground. My message to our membership is simple: this is your organisation. We need to hear your views and we need your input. United we are a powerful voice."

He paid tribute to outgoing president Minette Batters for her "years of dedication to the NFU, service which has led to outstanding successes."

The NFU's new deputy president David Exwood said the next two years would be key for the future of British agriculture.

"It is essential that farmers are recognised by all political parties for the climate-friendly food they produce, economic contribution they make to rural communities and their role as caretakers of the countryside.”

Rachel Hallos, the new vice president, added that she was 'incredibly proud and grateful' to represent Britain’s farmers.

“As farmers are on the front line of climate change it is essential that profitability is built back into the sector, so we are able to invest in resilient businesses that are able to continue producing food for the nation," she said.

"I look forward to working with Tom and David over the next two years to navigate the industry through times of much change.”