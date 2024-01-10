Tom Bradshaw to stand unopposed as next NFU president

Tom Bradshaw, the NFU's deputy president, will stand for the position of president unopposed as Minette Batters leaves the role next month.

The union's officeholder elections take place after the NFU Conference on 21 February 2024, which will see Mrs Batters stand down after six years as president.

Mr Bradshaw said he would be 'honoured' to lead the NFU through a 'continued period of change and volatility', including BPS cuts and delays in delivery of ELMs.

"I fully recognise the scale of the challenges and the pressures your businesses are facing," the Essex arable farmer said.

"We need politicians to recognise the strategic importance of food production and deliver on the words 'food security is national security'.

"Setting an ambition to serve more British food at home and abroad and then focussing on policy to enable delivery," he explained.

"Practical, progressive policies around planning, water management, immigration, incentivising investment, and supply chain fairness are essential.

"I urge you all to unite, to influence the politics of tomorrow and make sure the new government delivers the policy that underpins a thriving, profitable farming industry."

David Exwood, Thomas Binns, Rachel Hallos and Michael Oakes will each stand for position of deputy or vice president of the NFU.

Nominations for the roles closed on Sunday 7 January.

Minette Batters, a Wiltshire mixed farmer, will step down as president of the union after she was initially elected in February 2018.

She has guided the NFU through pressing issues such as Brexit, the Covid pandemic and the current cost-of-living crisis.

Before becoming the union's first female president, she served as the NFU's deputy president from 2014 to 2018.

She was then elected president in 2018, and again in 2020 and 2022.