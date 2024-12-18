Toolkit launched for Scottish farmers to communicate meat benefits

An industry toolkit has been published to help Scottish farmers communicate the health benefits and sustainability of Scotland's red meat sector.

The comprehensive resource is designed to empower farmers to underscore the various, evidence-informed benefits of red meat to the public.

It also aims to cut through the noise of misinformation regarding red meat’s place in a healthy diet and its environmental impact.

The toolkit is part of Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) 'Get in the know. Celebrating the positives of red meat’ 2025 resource pack, available now to download [PDF].

It contains insights into the socio-economic contributions of red meat, and showcases what’s behind Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb.

QMS director of communications, Holly McLennan said it was a useful resource for the supply chain to support positive red meat conversations.

"It includes digital assets such as verified nutritional infographics, which can be downloaded to share on stakeholder channels to spread the word together.

“The new year is often a time where we focus on personal improvement including our health and wellness."

As well as setting out the facts on the rich nutritional benefits of red meat, the toolkit also includes information on sustainable land management, farming, emissions and wider community impact.

Each section aims to debunk common myths surrounding red meat, providing fact-based messaging that highlights the industry’s role in promoting health and wellbeing.

Ms McLennan continued: “Whether you work in the red meat sector or are a consumer looking for more information, this easy to use toolkit helps to ‘get in the know’ on the health credentials of quality red meat."

It follows a recent UK-wide consumer marketing campaign promoting the need for a balanced diet, which includes British-produced meat and dairy.

AHDB’s Let’s Eat Balanced campaign, which ran in September, also promoted to the public the practices of British livestock producers.