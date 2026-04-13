Top AHDB sires signal shift towards healthier, longer-lasting dairy cows

A new generation of Holstein sires is driving major gains in cow health, efficiency and longevity, according to the latest AHDB rankings released this week.

Topping the list is Denovo 22750 Lorenzo, a new entrant whose figures highlight a clear shift in breeding priorities towards more resilient, longer-lasting cows.

Bred from Leeds, Lorenzo combines strong daughter fertility with excellent mobility and udder health. These traits give his daughters a lifespan 174 days longer than average.

He also achieves a HealthyCow score of £254 and a Profitable Lifetime Index (PLI) of £874 — a key industry measure of overall genetic profitability.

The figures underline a wider trend: selecting for health and efficiency is no longer at odds with production, but a route to stronger margins on farm.

The latest tranche of sires has reshaped the rankings, with the next six positions all filled by new entrants since December.

In second place, Peak AltaRotation (PLI £867) stands out for protein performance, with a Predicted Transmitting Ability of +0.14% and 37.3kg.

Efficiency is also a defining feature further down the list.

Third-placed Peak AltaFanbase (PLI £854) specialises in fat production, transmitting 56.3kg (+0.24%), while delivering a favourable maintenance score of -30. This results in a Feed Advantage of 291, reflecting lower feed requirements per lactation, and contributes to a leading EnviroCow rating of 4.8.

Fourth-placed Peak AltaVaughn (PLI £853), a full brother to AltaRotation, combines strong fat and protein transmission with a Fertility Index of 10.8, reinforcing the growing emphasis on reproductive performance.

Milk production remains a key strength among several of the top sires.

Denovo 6856 Hotshot ranks fifth (PLI £846) for high milk solids, while sixth-placed Genosource Judo (PLI £845) is among the highest milk yield transmitters at 1,239kg.

Judo also leads the rankings for protein yield at 44.6kg.

OCD Sheepster Mike follows in seventh (PLI £828), another strong milk transmitter with a maintenance score of -23, highlighting improved feed efficiency. Judo shares the same score, underlining their daughters’ ability to convert feed more effectively.

Adaway Beyond Faithful holds eighth (PLI £827) and records the highest Type Merit in the top 20 at 1.23.

New entrant OCD Radical Josh Allen takes ninth (PLI £824), combining high milk yield of 1,123kg with fat and protein of 92.4kg.

Rounding off the top 10 is OCD Thorson Ripcord (PLI £822), noted for his feed-saving credentials with a maintenance score of -31 and a Fertility Index of 7.2.

Elsewhere, Denovo Alberta and Peak AltaTalltale rank 11th and 14th respectively among the latest newcomers.

Two UK-bred bulls also feature prominently. Former number one Denovo Coyote P now stands at £809 PLI, transmitting 60.8kg (+0.36%) fat, while his maternal half-brother Denovo Charisma records a PLI of £803.

AHDB head of animal genetics Marco Winters said the rankings highlight the long-term value of genetic progress.

“As the dairy sector looks to build greater resilience, these top-performing genetics offer a permanent and cumulative route to improved efficiency.

“Selecting sires with high £PLI, strong health and productivity traits, and improved Feed Advantage supports the breeding of cows which cost less to feed, remain productive for longer and reduce carbon intensity.”

For producers, the message is clear: breeding decisions are increasingly shaping herds that are not only higher yielding, but more efficient, durable and sustainable over time.