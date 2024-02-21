Top performing farm characteristics highlight gulf in farm income

The characteristics of top performing farms against a backdrop of the removal of subsidies and the introduction of 'public goods' have been highlighted in a new report.

AHDB, in collaboration with the Andersons Centre, has revisited and updated data from 2017 and 2018 for beef and lamb, dairy and cereals and oilseeds sectors.

They have done so to reflect the current farming landscape and to highlight the factors that have the most significant impact on performance.

The analysis matched pairs of similar farms from the top 25% and the bottom 50% of performers in each sector, to shape the reports and pinpoint some of the measures farms could apply to help improve their bottom line.

The report, which covers England only but is equally applicable across the UK, revealed the factors that most influence general farm business performance varies by sector.

However, common themes include managing overheads, attention to detail, attitude to change and setting goals and budgets.

The report highlighted the following differences in farm business income between top performers and the bottom 50%: cereals farms - £104,060; beef and sheep farms - £49,200; and dairy farms - £126,500.

Sarah Baker, AHDB head of economics, said the farming landscape had changed significantly since the levy board last examined the characteristics of top performing farms.

She said: “We felt it was time to revisit and update the data, highlighting the factors that have the most significant influence on farm business performance.

"The report highlights the stark difference in income between the top and bottom performers for each sector covered, after matching for farm size, sector and geographical features.

"While there are nuances for each sector, the key point to note is that the factors identified are within farmers’ control to address and potentially improve their farm business performance.

“Our aim is to provide farmers with tools and services to help identify where they may be able to make some changes to their businesses with a view to improving performance and having a positive impact on their bottom line."