Tory leader Kemi Badenoch to force vote on 'family farm tax'

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch will force a vote on the government's controversial farm inheritance tax announced in the budget.

Ms Badenoch will use her first Opposition Day on Wednesday (4 December) to launch a vote on scrapping the so-called 'family farm tax'.

The government announced its plans in the recent autumn budget to impose a 20% inheritance tax on farm assets worth £1m or more, from April 2026.

Since then, over 20,000 farmers flocked to a rally in London last month amid warnings about the survival of the family farm and risks to UK food security.

Ms Badenoch said that her upcoming vote aims to urge rural Labour MPs - which number over 100 - to 'explain themselves' over the tax.

Opposition Day votes are not binding and it is unlikely that any of Sir Keir Starmer's MPs will defy the government by backing an opposition motion.

However, it is the first major opportunity for MPs from across the political spectrum to register their opposition to the controversial policy.

"We are calling particularly rural Labour MPs to the chamber to explain themselves and to join us in trying to stop this tax,” the Tory leader told Times Radio.

“We all care about our food security, making sure that we're not having to rely on food imports.

“We care about the price of food as well. We have had a very difficult couple of years in cost of living."

Speaking ahead of the debate, Victoria Atkins, the shadow Defra secretary, told The Telegraph that Labour MPs had a 'choice to make'.

"Will they vote to axe the tax, and save the family farm? Or will they turn their backs on rural communities and back the Budget of broken promises?

"Thousands of farmers descended on Westminster to try and make the government listen. So far, they’ve refused."

Ahead of the vote, the Countryside Alliance is urging opponents of the policy to complete its e-lobby platform to contact their local MP.

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, director of external affairs at the group said: “The Treasury still appears to be in denial about the reality this unpopular policy will have on the future of British farming.

"This is despite repeated warnings from rural stakeholders that the impact figures they have used to justify the tax hike are alarmingly short-sighted.

"It is important that the rural community and the public bombard MPs email inboxes ahead of Wednesday’s vote, so they understand the strength of feeling out there."