Tractor rally held after tragic death of young farmer

Harry Isaacs had 'much love for working in his local farming community', his family said (Photo: Family photo/Dorset Police)

A tractor rally has been held in memory of a young farmer who died last week after his tractor overturned on a country lane.

Harry Isaacs, 20, was killed after his International Harvester tipper tractor overturned near Beaminster in Dorset.

The fatal incident happened on Chedington Lane in Mosterton at 6:24pm on Tuesday (21 July).

Mr Isaacs' family said the young farmer 'had much love for working in his local farming community and had great passion for the animals he cared for'.







"In Harry's last months he fulfilled a lifelong dream to have a piece of land, his tractor and his beloved pony Coco," the family's tribute said.

“We would like to give all our gratitude and thanks to everybody. Harry Isaacs - a life taken too soon, sleep well our angel.”

Hundreds of people turned out at a tractor rally on Sunday (26 July) in memory of Mr Isaacs.

Tractors and motorbikes drove through Mosterton through to Beaminster town square.

Dorset Police said they were continuing to investigate the full circumstances of the incident.