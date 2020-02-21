Tractor worth £25,000 stolen from Wiltshire farm

The John Deere 6920S was taken from a farm in Bishopstone

A tractor worth around £25,000 has been stolen from a farm in Wiltshire, police have said.

Wiltshire Police are appealing for more information following the theft of a John Deere Model 6920S Tractor.

It is believed to have been stolen at around 12.30am on Thursday, February 13 and may have been driven in the direction of Coombe Bissett.

An appeal for information has been shared by Wiltshire Police's Rural Crime Team on Twitter.







"If you can help, you're asked to call 101, or if you'd like to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111," the tweet said.

Crimes such as machinery and livestock theft have reached a seven-year high in terms of cost, NFU Mutual revealed last year.