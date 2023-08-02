Trade mission to Kuwait set to boost UK meat export opportunities

A trade mission to Kuwait hosted by the AHDB will explore export opportunities for red meat and dairy in the Middle Eastern market.

Five exporters will join the levy board in Kuwait from 25 September to 27 September to highlight UK meat production and to examine potential new business opportunities with local buyers.

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) offers significant opportunities for UK exporters, especially for the lamb and dairy sectors.

This is due to the region’s strong population growth with a high disposable income, together with limited production capacity, driving food imports higher over the next decade.

The visit follows the recent launch of AHDB’s new export strategy Beyond Borders which is aimed at increasing market access and export sales while encouraging and supporting more businesses to export.

AHDB’s Halal sector senior manager, Dr Awal Fuseini, who recently presented at the AHDB’s Export Conference, explained that the market was a key target market for exporters.

He highlighted the significance of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a regional trading bloc made up of Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“The GCC is a high value market which presents new opportunities for UK exporters," Dr Fuseini explained.

"The region is very import-dependent and food import regulations and standards are strictly enforced, given strong adherence to the Islamic faith.

“The Kuwait gross domestic product increased by 8.2% in 2022 and is forecast to increase by a further 2.6% in 2023.

“The expansion of the middle-class consumer in Kuwait and the entire GCC region is driving an increased demand for meat and dairy, and for high quality imported foods."

He added: "The UK is well placed to capitalise on this increased demand with the UK brand associated with quality and heritage in these markets.”

The trade mission to Kuwait underlines AHDB’s commitment to back the Halal sector, which recently included supporting an inaugural meat industry Eid gathering at Butchers’ Hall in London.

Dr Fuseini said: “Eid is a key seasonal market for the meat industry and farmers alike, whilst year-round Muslim families consume much more meat per household than the general population.

“Many Liverymen and meat businesses supply Muslim customers and consumers, in longstanding relationships and we wish to embrace and explore new opportunities in a global marketplace."