Tributes paid after farmer dies in quad bike accident

A farmer died in an accident involving a quad bike in Cumbria on Sunday 3 May

Tributes have been paid to a Cumbria farmer who died after a tragic accident involving a quad bike near his farm.

Martyn Mawson, 52, a beef and sheep farmer, was pronounced dead at the scene following the accident on Sunday 3 May.

Cumbria Police were called by North West Ambulance Service at around 11.30pm to fells near a property on the A591 between Bothel and Keswick.

Tributes have now been paid to Mr Mawson, who leaves behind his wife and two sons.







Adam Day, managing director of Penrith-based the Farmer Network, played two songs dedicated to the farmer on a live video on Facebook.

“A close friend of the family told me just ten minutes before I was due to play and sing live, and I felt I had to say something and play a couple of songs as a dedication to a man who will be sorely missed by the whole farming community,” said Mr Day.

“Martyn always had a smile on his face, and wasn’t afraid to try out new things.”

It comes as farmers were recently warned not to underestimate the dangers of quad bike use, as figures show 26 all-terrain vehicle related deaths since 2010.

Farmers and farm workers were told to avoid “subconscious thinking” and to take extra care to ensure their safe use – or risk serious legal and financial repercussions.

Matt McWhirter, of Farmers and Mercantile Insurance Brokers, said 'complacency is farm safety’s worst enemy'.

It is of particular concern in relation to ATVs which, because of their versatility and ease of use, and are often deployed on a daily basis for a variety of farming-related tasks, he said.