Trio to appear in court over suspected Essex hare coursing

Essex Police continues to tackle hare coursing, working with rural communities to prevent offences and protect farmland

Three men accused of hare coursing in the Essex countryside are set to appear before magistrates this week.

The three men, all from Kent, are due before Southend Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (11 November), following an investigation into suspected hare coursing in the Bardfield area on 30 August.

Essex Police said the men were initially arrested by its Rural Engagement Team and officers from Uttlesford Neighbourhood Policing Team after reports of hare coursing.

Johnny Powell, 22, of Lenham Heath, Joseph King, 22, of Offham, and William Cook, 37, of Longfield, all in Kent, have each been charged with three offences.

The charges include trespassing with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs, hunting a wild mammal with dogs, and being equipped to search for or pursue hares with dogs.

Each man faces three charges in connection with the incident.

Hare coursing remains a concern for farming communities, with offenders entering agricultural land to pursue hares using dogs.

Such activity can cause damage to crops, fences and farmland, while incidents can leave farmers and landowners facing intimidation and disruption.

Essex Police said its rural and neighbourhood policing teams continue working with farmers, landowners and countryside communities to "prevent and disrupt hare coursing and other forms of rural crime".

The force is urging anyone witnessing suspected hare coursing to call 999 immediately and provide information about those involved, including vehicle registration numbers and locations.

Officers have also warned members of the public against confronting suspected offenders, stressing that "it is very important that you don’t put yourself at risk."

Non-emergency information can be reported through 101 or the force's online reporting service.

The three men are due to appear before magistrates on 11 November. The charges remain allegations and have not been proven in court.