Turkey farmers bring forward processing as bird flu fears intensify

Turkey producers in the East of England have been processing their Christmas birds earlier than usual this year as they try to stay ahead of avian influenza pressures during the winter peak.

Eighteen cases of bird flu have been confirmed in the region since October, with Norfolk the worst affected. After repeated outbreaks of the H5N1 strain over the past four years, many producers say they have changed their routines significantly, but increasing numbers believe vaccination will ultimately be needed.

Enhanced housing measures are in place in England, Wales and Northern Ireland to limit disease spread. While vaccination is still not permitted in the UK, the department said work on possible future options is under way.

Robert Garner of Godwick Turkeys near Fakenham said in an interview with BBC News that he had moved his processing dates forward by several days to avoid losing birds at the last minute. He described the strain of dealing with the constant threat, saying the mental pressure of checking sheds each morning was “very real”.

Garner said it was difficult for anyone outside the sector to understand how quickly a flock could be lost and that the emotional toll of working through another bird flu season had been substantial.

Traditional Norfolk Poultry’s managing director, Mark Gorton, also reported heavy losses, with two of his turkey sites affected this season and tens of thousands of birds culled.

He told the broadcaster the sector could not continue with the current system indefinitely and argued that vaccination should now be treated as a priority. He added that poultry are already vaccinated against several other diseases and that regulatory hurdles would need to be addressed.

High street butchers have also felt knock-on effects. Attleborough butcher Tony Perkins said customers this year were more anxious about availability, even though he had not experienced shortages himself. He said bird flu had become “a seasonal concern” for the trade.

Under existing rules, if a single bird tests positive for avian influenza, the entire flock must be culled. Defra said this measure remains necessary to prevent rapid spread and confirmed that consumer supply should not be affected this Christmas.

The department also highlighted support for the sector through visa extensions, biosecurity investment and supply-chain work.

A cross-government taskforce has said vaccination could become a viable tool in the future, but further steps — including turkey trials and assessment of laboratory capacity — must be completed first. A follow-up report is expected next summer.

One of the UK’s leading avian virologists has warned that the strain currently circulating on farms may be among the most infectious seen to date.

Professor Ian Brown of the Pirbright Institute noted that this year’s virus is behaving with exceptionally high transmissibility and said poultry keepers should be prepared for potentially serious disruption.

He advised producers to strengthen biosecurity wherever possible and to approach the season under the assumption that the risk remains extremely high.