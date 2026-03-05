Turkey vaccine trials mark new step in fight against bird flu

Trials of a new avian influenza vaccine have begun in the UK, raising hopes of a new tool to combat bird flu.

The targeted study, launched on Thursday (5 March), will focus on turkeys in England to assess how effectively vaccines can protect birds against highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Researchers will examine how the vaccines perform in real-world conditions and how vaccination could be integrated into the UK’s disease control strategy while maintaining surveillance and trade requirements.

Recent outbreaks of avian influenza across the UK and Europe have caused unprecedented disruption to the poultry sector.

The disease has affected both captive and wild bird populations globally since 2020, with outbreaks estimated to cost the UK government and industry up to £174m each year.

Turkeys were chosen because they are highly susceptible to avian influenza. Outbreaks in the species often lead to severe clinical symptoms and high mortality rates, making them a priority for research.

The study will involve a small number of birds monitored under strict supervision following approval from the Veterinary Medicines Directorate.

The vaccines used in the research are already authorised in the UK and European Union, although routine vaccination of poultry against bird flu is not currently permitted in the UK.

Vaccinating poultry against avian influenza remains restricted largely because of concerns about disease surveillance and the potential impact on international trade.

Biosecurity minister Baroness Hayman said the research represented an important step in tackling the disease.

“We know what a terrible toll this disease has annually on our farmers and poultry sector,” she said.

“The start of new vaccine trials is a significant step forward in our fight against this disease and will contribute to global research efforts.”

She added that vaccination could eventually become an additional tool to help protect the poultry sector and the UK’s wider biosecurity.

“We are hopeful vaccines can be used in the UK as an additional tool to control bird flu to protect the UK’s biosecurity and food supply.”

UK chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said the programme would improve understanding of how vaccines could be used alongside existing disease control measures.

“This targeted trial is going to be really key for our understanding of how HPAI vaccines can be effectively used for disease control in the UK,” she said.

“They have the potential to be a really valuable additional tool in helping us protect birds from infection.”

However, she stressed that strong biosecurity practices remain the most effective defence against the disease.

“Stringent biosecurity will always remain our best defence and I urge all bird keepers to continue to take the steps needed to prevent avian influenza spreading onto their premises.”

Avian influenza specialist Professor Ashley Banyard from the Animal and Plant Health Agency said the disease has continued to affect bird populations worldwide.

“The scourge of this disease has impacted both captive and wild birds populations globally since 2020,” he said.

He added that studying how turkeys respond to vaccination will help determine whether vaccines could become an effective control measure.

“Assessing the ability of these vaccines to generate an immune response in turkeys will give a good indication of the suitability of these vaccines as tools to protect birds against H5N1.”

Poultry producers have faced repeated outbreaks in recent years, leading to large-scale culls and major disruption across the sector.

Several countries experiencing similar challenges are also exploring vaccination strategies, including ongoing research programmes in Italy and the Netherlands.

The findings will also contribute to global research on avian influenza vaccination.

The 24-week programme will help inform the final recommendations of the UK’s HPAI vaccination taskforce.