Two funds totalling £4m open to spearhead woodland projects

Two new funds totalling £4 million have opened for applications to push forward innovative woodland projects, such as the creation of new markets for wood products.

Applications for the Forestry Commission delivered Woods into Management Forestry Innovation Funds and the Tree Production Innovation Fund have now opened for farmers and landowners to apply.

Both funds aim to support expansion and management of the nation’s trees and forests, as well as futureproofing them against pests, disease and climate change.

The funding will also support the multi billion pound sector to create new markets for wood products, driving trade and growing the economy.

As tree planting increases, the Tree Production Innovation Fund will support the deployment of new technologies and ways of working which will provide a diverse supply of healthy young trees.

The Forestry Commission said this would support ambitions to treble tree planting rates by the end of this parliament and plant 30,000 hectares of trees across the UK per year by 2025.

The Woods into Management Forestry Innovation Funds aims to bring an additional 20,000 hectares of existing woodland into active management.

This could help boost biodiversity and protect trees against pests and diseases, the Forestry Commission explained.

The fund will also support projects which develop new technologies and working practices to help homegrown timber production meet domestic and international demand.

Richard Stanford, chief executive of the Forestry Commission said: "I strongly encourage all suitable projects to apply today

“The projects supported through these funds are essential in supporting efforts to build larger, more diverse and more resilient treescapes across the country."

The closing date for the Tree Production Innovation Fund is 9 May, while the closing date for the Woods into Management Forestry Innovation Funds is 15 May.