Two men die following incident on Cambridgeshire farm

Two men have died following an incident on a farm in Cambridgeshire, police have confirmed.

The men, who were aged in their 70s and 40s, died on a farm Cross Bank Drove in Soham on Saturday 2 March.

According to local media outlet CambridgeshireLive, the pair died after being crushed by bales.

Workplace watchdog the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is investigating the incident.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said the 'industrial incident' was not suspicious.

The spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident at Cross Bank Drove, Soham, at about 1.50pm on Saturday (March 2). Fire and ambulance also attended.

"Two men, one in his 70s and the other in his 40s, died at the scene. The incident is non-suspicious and has been referred to the HSE."

Farming has the poorest safety record of any occupation, with 26 people losing their lives on British farms in 2022-2023.

Of those killed in England, Scotland and Wales, 21 were farm workers and 6 were members of the public, including a child, according to figures by the HSE.