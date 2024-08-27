Two men in court after multiple high-value tractor GPS thefts

Two men have been appeared in court following the theft of multiple high value agricultural GPS units from across the north of England.

The men appeared at Preston Crown Court last week charged with conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle.

They have been remanded in custody to appear against at Preston Crown Court on 16 September.

The first, Aidas Cinga, 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle.

The second, Damantas Skeltys, 28, also of no fixed abode, has been charged with the same offence.

The case was a multi force operation involving officers from Lancashire, Cheshire, North Yorkshire, Humberside, and the National Rural Crime Unit.

Supt Andy Huddleston, from the National Rural Crime Unit and National Policing Lead for Theft of Agricultural Theft, urged farmers to remain vigilant.

“This was a collaborative effort between a number of forces to tackle what is International Organised Crime targeting UK farms, and we’re also working with our law enforcement colleagues in France and Germany.

"We would ask farmers to remain vigilant and are grateful to the NFU Mutual who have assisted greatly in not just this investigation but also the wider tackling of GPS thefts across the UK."

The cost of rural crime cost the UK nearly £53 million last year as thieves continued to raid farms for expensive items, such as tractor GPS units.

NFU Mutual’s report, published earlier this month, revealed that rural crime cost increased by over £2 million in 2023 compared to the previous year,

In a sign of the increasing organisation among criminals, GPS units were targeted by gangs, causing the value of claims to NFU Mutual to rocket by 137% to £4.2m.