Two men plead guilty to illegal sheep butchery

Northamptonshire Police called the string of illegal butchery crimes which hit county last year a 'monstrous act'

Two men have pleaded guilty following the illegal slaughter of hundreds of sheep and lambs in Northamptonshire.

Robert Iordan, aged 23, and Florin Nutu, aged 36, both from Birmingham, pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court on Friday 14 February.

A third man, 39-year-old Voirel Manu, pleaded not guilty. He will face trial in March.

The three men were arrested on the A14 in the early hours of Monday 7 October 2019 following the discovery of nine illegally butchered sheep near Welton the previous evening.







The offences took place between 22 June and 7 October. In total, 12 reports of illegal butchery were made to Northamptonshire Police.

The force called the string of illegal butchery crimes which hit county a 'monstrous act'.

Police launched its Operation Stock investigation in response to the crimes.

Inspector Tracy Moore, who leads on rural crime for Northamptonshire Police, said: “We know these crimes caused a great deal of upset and anger to both the owners of the animals and to rural communities.

“I’d like to thank our farming and rural communities again for the support they have offered throughout the investigation.”

Mr Iordan and Mr Nutu will be sentenced on the conclusion of the trial of Mr Manu, of no fixed address.