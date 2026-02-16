Two new bird flu outbreaks confirmed as poultry sector stays on high alert

Two new bird flu outbreaks have been confirmed within 48 hours, keeping Britain’s poultry sector on heightened alert.

The cases come as the UK continues to battle one of its most prolonged avian influenza seasons, with strict controls still in place nationwide.

Defra identified highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 at a premises near Ancroft, Northumberland, on 14 February. A 3km Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone has been introduced around the site to limit the risk of further spread.

Two days earlier, on 12 February, H5N1 was detected at a separate premises involving a backyard flock near Penicuik in Midlothian.

A 3km protection zone was declared in the area, although following a veterinary risk assessment, some of the standard protection zone measures were not applied.

More than 90 confirmed outbreaks of avian influenza have been reported across Great Britain since October, surpassing the 82 recorded during the entire 2024/25 season.

The poultry industry has faced continued disruption this season due to movement restrictions, mandatory housing and heightened surveillance requirements.

All bird keepers across Great Britain remain subject to strict biosecurity rules under a nationwide avian influenza prevention zone.

In England, a national housing order continues to require poultry and captive birds to be kept indoors to reduce contact with wild birds.

In Wales, mandatory housing applies to flocks of 50 birds or more, as well as smaller flocks where eggs or poultry products are sold or supplied.

Scotland remains under a prevention zone requiring heightened biosecurity, although housing is not compulsory unless birds are within specific disease control zones.

Premises located inside protection and surveillance zones face additional restrictions.

These include controls on the movement of birds, eggs, litter and manure unless licences are granted.

Officials are urging bird keepers to remain vigilant as migratory bird movements and seasonal conditions continue to drive the risk of further outbreaks.