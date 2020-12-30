Two new cases of bird flu recorded in Devon and Norfolk

UK authorities have recorded new cases of bird flu at a duck farm in Norfolk and a backyard flock in Devon.

Avian influenza of the H5N8 subtype was confirmed in backyard poultry at a premises near Exmouth, Devon on 29 December, Defra said.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been declared around the premises.

The pathogenicity has been confirmed as highly-pathogenic, the department said, adding the birds will be culled.

In Norfolk, highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N8 was confirmed in rearing ducks at a premises near Watton, Breckland, Norfolk on 28 December.

A 3.4km Protection Zone and 10.4km Surveillance Zone has been declared around the premises.

The government has confirmed 18 cases of bird flu so far this season, prompting the roll out of mandatory housing measures across the country.

Public health advice is that the risk to human health from the virus is very low.

Food standards bodies also advise that avian influenza poses a very low food safety risk.