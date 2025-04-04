Two-thirds back gene-editing to strengthen UK's food supply

Most people back new technologies to safeguard the UK's food supply, with over two-thirds supporting gene-editing as a tool to build a more resilient farming industry.

A new survey by British Sugar reveals that support is especially strong among Gen Z, with a significant 80% backing the use of gene-editing technology.

Across all age groups, sustainability emerged as the primary motivation, with 44% of respondents highlighting environmental benefits as a key reason for their support.

By enhancing crop efficiency and reducing reliance on water and fertilisers, supporters of gene-editing say it promotes eco-friendly farming and helps lower emissions.

Affordability also plays a major role in public support, and as food costs have risen sharply in recent years, half of respondents pointed to the financial strain as a key reason for endorsing gene-editing.

By making crops more resistant to disease and increasing yields, the technology could help stabilise food supplies and support more consistent pricing for consumers.

However, despite the majority public support, some respondents raised concerns that gene-editing could have ethical (38%) and health-related (34%) issues.

Dan Green, agriculture director at British Sugar, said that gene-editing was the "next evolution" for the farming industry.

He said: "It will help British farmers tackle the impact of climate change by creating stronger, disease-resistant crops, reducing the use of pesticides, improving yields and ensuring greater security for farmers and consumers alike."

“This is the critical next step for the UK as a world leader in agricultural research development, technology and innovation and follows a long heritage of breakthroughs that have helped protect our crops.”

In collaboration with the John Innes Centre, British Sugar is driving a multi-million-pound research project focusing on how gene-editing could benefit the sugar beet crop.

Prof Steven Penfield, of the John Innes Centre, said the resilience of the UK’s food supply depends on farmers and growers being able to sustainably and reliably grow their crops.

"Gene editing unlocks agricultural innovation, accelerating the development of new crop varieties with higher yields and enhanced pest and disease resistance," he said.

In autumn last year, the government confirmed its plans to advance precision breeding technology in the UK with legislation introduced by the Conservatives.