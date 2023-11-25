UK and Ukraine 'stands shoulder-to-shoulder' on food security, Defra says

Defra Secretary Steve Barclay has said the UK and Ukraine 'stands shoulder-to-shoulder' to protect global food security following Russia's invasion.

The UK's new environment secretary addressed a Kyiv conference centred on grain, announcing new support for food initiatives.

In his video address to the conference, Mr Barclay announced £3 million of funding to enable Ukrainian grain shipments to feed the most vulnerable in Nigeria.

This follows £5 million that the UK contributed to the initiative in 2022, which facilitated lifesaving grain shipments to Kenya.

The Defra Secretary also highted progress in new technology which aims to stop Russian theft of Ukrainian grain.

After leaving the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russia destroyed over 280,000 tonnes of grain in one month, which could have fed over 1.25 million people for a year.

The initiative ensures Ukrainian grain still reaches those most in need while protecting global food security, keeping prices down and strengthening markets.

Steve Barclay said: “From our government to our farmers, our solidarity with the people of Ukraine remains cast iron. The UK is committed to ensuring Ukraine can continue to export grain to those most in need.

“I am also proud we will be able to share the UK and Defra’s expertise to help Ukraine’s farmland and nature recover from the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka Dam and the impact of the conflict.”

Mr Barclay also updated the conference on the development of our Grain Verification Scheme, which is being backed with £2 million in UK funding.

The scheme will use cutting edge science to determine where grain has been grown and harvested – supporting Ukraine’s efforts to trace and stop theft of grain from occupied regions.

During his speech, the Secretary of State also noted the UK’s support to help restore contaminated agricultural land and nature in Ukraine that have been devastated from both flooding and conflict.

This includes in June when the Environment Agency provided £16 million of flood equipment, including pumps and temporary barriers, following the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam which led to widespread flooding and damage.

As part of the Grain from Ukraine programme, Ukraine has sent 170 thousand tonnes of grain to countries experiencing the greatest food insecurity, including Ethiopia, Somalia, and Yemen.

The programme is planned to be expanded to other countries in need with the UK providing a further £3 million.

The Kyiv International Summit: Grain from Ukraine brought together more than 60 leaders of countries and organisations.