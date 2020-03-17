UK animal and plant science lab receives £1.4bn boost

The new funding aims to ensure the UK continues to have a platform on the topic of animal and plant science

The UK’s scientific and veterinary capability will be enhanced after a £1.4bn boost to protect against the threats of animal and plant diseases.

The new funding will be used to redevelop the Animal and Plant Health Agency's current Weybridge facility, a site with specialist research facilities for disease control.

The money will ensure that APHA, which is responsible for safeguarding animal and plant health, has enough capabilities to fight current and emerging diseases.

The UK currently exports £4.2bn of livestock, meat and meat products, dairy and animal by-products per year. They are safeguarded by the services that APHA provides.







The agency has in the past given advice to government in controlling outbreaks of Foot and Mouth Disease in 2001 and testing samples for bird flu during outbreaks.

Chris Hadkiss, Chief Executive of APHA, welcomed the new funding, adding that it will enhance the UK's 'crucial and valuable' role in animal health science.

“The commitment also highlights how the government recognises our international reputation as experts in animal and plant health science and the critical role we have in protecting the UK and the economy from animal disease risk,” he said.

APHA Weybridge also provides expert advice to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation, the World Organisation for Animal Health and the World Health Organisation, as the international reference laboratory for a large range of animal diseases.