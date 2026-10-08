UK backs £54m biosecurity research drive to tackle livestock diseases

The investment will advance livestock disease prevention, veterinary vaccines and efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance

New livestock vaccines and measures to tackle antibiotic resistance on farms will form part of a £54 million government-backed research programme aimed at strengthening Britain's defences against emerging disease threats.

The investment, announced on 7 October, will support 18 research and innovation projects spanning animal, human and plant health, with funding directed towards improving disease preparedness and developing advanced vaccine technologies.

Among the projects is research into next-generation mRNA vaccines for livestock, which could help farmers respond more quickly to emerging animal diseases and reduce the financial impact of outbreaks.

Professor Simon Graham of The Pirbright Institute will lead work to develop new mRNA vaccine platforms for animal health, with the aim of making vaccine development faster and more adaptable.

The technology could eventually help protect livestock, minimise disruption to farm businesses and strengthen the resilience of Britain's food production systems.

Meanwhile, Professor Jonathan Heeney of the University of Cambridge will use artificial intelligence to develop adaptable vaccine antigens targeting animal and zoonotic pathogens, including diseases capable of spreading between animals and humans.

The research aims to accelerate vaccine development against emerging threats, potentially improving the speed at which new animal health challenges can be addressed.

Several other projects will tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) across agriculture, food production and environmental systems.

These will examine ways to reduce inappropriate antibiotic use, strengthen responsible antimicrobial use in farming and aquaculture, and address the growing problem of airborne fungal resistance.

The funding comes amid mounting concerns over antibiotic resistance, with around one in six laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections worldwide resistant to antibiotics in 2023.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said investment in scientific research was essential to strengthening national biosecurity and preparing for future disease outbreaks.

“These projects, supported by funding from Defra, will drive innovation in next-generation veterinary vaccines, strengthen epidemic preparedness and help tackle the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance.”

The wider programme will also investigate how human behaviour, environmental conditions and public trust influence the emergence and spread of infectious diseases.

At Cardiff University, Professor Kavita Vedhara will examine how these factors interact, helping researchers develop improved approaches to predicting, preventing and preparing for future outbreaks.

Plant health will also receive attention, with Dr Laura Kelly of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, investigating ways to improve the resilience of British forests and landscapes against devastating tree diseases.

Her work will focus on threats such as ash dieback, which is estimated to cost Britain around £15 billion, particularly where diseases cannot be prevented or eradicated.

The investment is being coordinated through UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), with contributions from government departments including Defra, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Professor Anne Ferguson-Smith, UKRI Executive Champion for Tackling Infections and Executive Chair of the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC), said the programme would bring together scientific expertise from across the UK and internationally.

She said coordinating research across human, animal and plant health would help scientists address interconnected disease threats and strengthen preparedness.

“Ultimately, it will advance knowledge, improve lives, and drive growth.”

The projects will adopt a One Health approach, recognising that animal, human and environmental health are closely linked and that tackling infectious diseases requires cooperation across different sectors.

Research will also examine epidemic risks during humanitarian emergencies, helping improve the international response to emerging infectious diseases.

The programme is expected to deliver new scientific tools, improve the early detection of biological threats and support the development of faster, more adaptable vaccine technologies.

For British agriculture, the livestock vaccine and antimicrobial resistance projects could offer longer-term benefits by strengthening animal disease prevention, supporting responsible antibiotic use and reducing the potential impact of future outbreaks on farmers and food producers.