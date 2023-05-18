UK berry sector announces formation of a new research board

The UK berry sector has announced the formation of a new research and development board to advance sustainability and efficiency for growers.

British Berry Growers (BBG), which represents 95% of all the UK’s commercial soft fruit growers, has announced the formation of the new board.

The body said it had a mission of ensuring "the long-term success of a thriving British berry industry, recognised internationally for leading ethical and environmental leadership".

The board will operate under the chairmanship of Dr Louise Sutherland, the director of Ceres Agri-tech at Cambridge Enterprise, the commercialisation arm of the University of Cambridge.

She holds a PhD in plant pathology and is the chair of the Raspberry Breeding Consortium, with years of experience in the soft fruit industry.

The board comprises six growers drawn from the BBG membership who represent different growing regions and grow a range of soft fruit crops.

The newly-established board’s work is being funded by a voluntary levy paid by BBG members.

It has two main activities, working with Horticulture Crop Protection Ltd, a collaboration with all major crop associations, to deliver crop protection products.

This work includes provision of EAMUs (Extension Authorisations for Minor Use) and EAs (Emergency Authorisations), biological controls and biopesticides to meet the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) needs of UK growers.

It also includes commissioning research to develop new IPM solutions for key strawberry, raspberry, blackberry and blueberry pests and diseases that affect the sustainability of the UK soft fruit sector.

Dr Sutherland, BRG development chair, said it was is an "exciting development" that would generate significant benefits for the UK soft fruit industry.

"British Berry Growers is keen to work and collaborate with researchers, businesses and other groups to develop IPM solutions for soft fruit pests and diseases."