UK crop protection firm seeks EU approval of new seed treatment product

UK-based Eden Research has applied for the authorisation of a new seed treatment product in the EU, with application in the UK to follow.

The small firm, based in Oxford, has submitted a regulatory application to the EU for Ecovelex, developed with Corteva Agriscience over the last three years.

Ecovelex represents a new entrant into the seed treatment market, and was developed to tackle crop destruction caused by birds – a major cause of losses.

The crop protection company says the product is intended to replace conventional chemicals banned in the EU and UK.

The product works by affecting the bird’s olfactory system, creating an unpleasant taste or odour that repels the birds.

This leaves the seeds safely intact and the birds unaffected and free to find alternative food sources.

The product is based on plant-derived chemistry and formulated using Eden’s Sustaine microencapsulation system.

Sean Smith, Eden CEO, said the firm's collaboration with Corteva Agriscience over the past several years had been "highly productive".

He said: “We are bringing another safe and effective seed treatment to market in near record time through efficient, open collaboration and a real ‘win-win’ approach.

"We will enjoy the rewards of this successful collaboration jointly, but it is the farmers who will also win as we will be providing them with a new tool for improving crop yields, safely and sustainably.”

Every year, farmers face heavy losses caused by birds, and recent regulatory changes have meant that the conventional approaches to combating crop damage are no longer available.

André Negreiros, EMEA seed applied technologies lead at Corteva, said the solution developed with Eden offered farmers "an effective and safe alternative".

"Eden’s team has done an excellent job of helping us tackle this tremendous market opportunity, and we look forward to expanding upon this work in the future.”