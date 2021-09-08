UK declared free from bird flu but vigilance urged

International standards have been met to declare the UK free from avian influenza after dozens of cases were recorded last winter.

The UK has been declared officially free from bird flu following a major outbreak of the disease last winter, which saw 26 cases in poultry and wild birds.

Under World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) rules, 28 days must elapse from the application of measures to prevent the spread of disease before a country can be declared disease-free.

The final cleansing and disinfection on the last affected infected premises in the UK was completed on 5 August 2021.

Declaring the UK free from avian influenza means trade discussions on poultry and poultry products can restart with existing and potential new trading partners.

However, the government reiterated calls for poultry farmers and bird keepers to remain vigilant for signs of the disease as winter nears.

The call comes as highly-pathogenic bird flu continues to circulate in both wild and captive birds in Europe.

As winter approaches, the risk of migratory wild birds flying to the UK over the colder months will mean that the risks for domestic poultry are likely to rise.

Between November 2020 and March 2021, 26 cases of avian influenza were confirmed in kept poultry and wild birds in the UK.

In respond, UK-wide measures were introduced to protect poultry from infection from wild birds, including a requirement to temporarily house birds and a ban on bird gatherings.

The UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said that the last year had been 'very challenging' for all those who kept poultry and captive birds.

"I would like to thank everyone for their efforts in helping us contain the disease. This is an important milestone that will help our efforts to re-open export markets.

"While we are now free of bird flu there is a constant risk of the disease returning and this is likely to increase as winter approaches, temperatures fall, and more migratory birds start arriving in the UK."

Bird keepers have been told to maintain good biosecurity practises, such as cleaning footwear, feeding birds indoors, and minimising contact with wild birds.