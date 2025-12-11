UK eradicates Colorado beetle in major win for potato growers

The UK has scored a major biosecurity victory after eradicating the Colorado beetle, a destructive pest capable of devastating potato crops nationwide.

The beetle was first detected in Kent in July 2023 after laboratory testing confirmed its presence, with a second finding later that year.

Known for its orange-yellow colouring and ten black stripes, the pest can completely defoliate potato plants and also damage tomatoes, aubergines and peppers, making it a serious economic threat if left uncontrolled.

Potatoes are one of the UK’s most valuable crops, grown across more than 100,000 hectares and central to domestic and processing supply chains.

Officials say the announcement comes at a time when plant health risks are rising due to increasing global trade and climate pressures, which make the UK more susceptible to new pest incursions.

No further beetles have been found since 2023, allowing the government to declare eradication — a significant win for farmers, gardeners and allotment holders, whose reports played a key role in monitoring and containment.

Colorado beetle does not pose a risk to human health but has historically arrived on imported leafy vegetables, herbs and salad crops.

Defra Chief Plant Health Officer Professor Nicola Spence said the beetle posed “a significant threat to plants and the wider potato industry”, and thanked farmers, gardeners and allotment holders for supporting the eradication effort. She urged people to remain alert, adding that continued “public vigilance” would be vital to prevent future outbreaks.

APHA Chief Executive Richard Lewis said the eradication was “a significant achievement” for APHA operational teams working in partnership with Defra, the potato sector and the public.

Surveillance included repeated inspections of the original outbreak sites and routine checks of potato fields across Kent to rule out further incursions, including any potential blow-ins from mainland Europe. Historical outbreaks in the 20th century were also contained swiftly thanks to similar public cooperation.

Officials say monitoring will continue to ensure the UK remains free from the pest and ready to respond rapidly should it reappear.