UK farmers gain new cereal fungicide Univoq

The UK has approved the registration of a product with Inatreq active to help control septoria – the number one disease threat on arable farms.

Fungicide Univoq, manufactured by Corteva Agriscience, has now been approved for sale and use in the UK, offering protectant control on all septoria strains.

The product is the first new target site for septoria control registered in the UK for 15 years.

It will be available for sale in the UK in time for wheat T2 applications.

Inatreq active is already approved for use in cereals in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Republic of Ireland and Greece.

Corteva Agriscience marketing manager, Michael Ashworth said the introduction of Univoq to the UK was a 'major milestone' for cereal growers.

"The Inatreq active molecule works differently than every other cereal fungicide available to farmers in the UK," he said.

"Over the past decade of development, it has demonstrated the ability to keep crops greener for longer, allowing plants to fulfil their yield potential.”

UK trials of Univoq have also shown control of yellow and brown rust in line with existing market standards.

It will be widely applied as a flag leaf spray at the T2 fungicide timing.