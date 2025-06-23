UK farmers offered record £600/t contracts to boost linseed production

UK farmers are being urged to cash in on global demand for linseed, as new record-breaking £600 per tonne winter linseed contracts are unveiled.

With the UK’s ideal growing conditions and strong track record, the nation is well-placed to become a key supplier in the international linseed market.

Premium Crops, a UK-based specialist arable merchant, has responded by launching the winter linseed contracts — a move offering farmers a timely and profitable break crop opportunity.

Valorex, a French partner of Premium Crops, says it is facing unprecedented demand for UK-grown linseed to feed its global supply chain.

“We face a key challenge – sourcing more English-grown linseed for Bleu-Blanc-Coeur International’s global supply chain," said Tiphanie Soulard, of Valorex.

"We are counting on English farmers to grow linseed – it's a solid opportunity agronomically, economically, and with secure markets for the long-term.”

The firm's confidence in British production stems from linseed’s proven success in UK fields. “UK conditions are particularly well adapted for this crop," she added.

"We are looking for more UK farmers to grow specific varieties that meet our nutritional and technical requirements."

Premium Crops’ data reveals winter linseed delivers impressive economic returns, with gross margins of £915/ha – outpacing other autumn break crops such as winter oilseed rape (£809/ha), winter oats (£708/ha), and winter beans (£622/ha).

Winter linseed is also considered resilient. Unlike oilseed rape, it avoids damage from cabbage stem flea beetle, meaning fewer pesticide requirements and lower input costs.

Its versatility also appeals – with uses ranging from human food and animal feed to industrial applications, linseed offers market security and valuable options for diversification.

Environmentally, it supports sustainable farming practices, contributing nitrogen and organic matter to soils, and helping reduce erosion.

“Strong demand for UK linseed has pushed contract values to record highs,” said Nigel Padbury of Premium Crops.

“We're offering farmers a genuine opportunity to maximise their break crop profitability during this exceptional market period.”