UK farmers seek to improve Balkan sheep welfare with fundraiser

A group of British farmers have launched a campaign to raise funds for essential shearing equipment to support farmers in the Balkans.

The initiative 'Shear them to Save them' aims to tackle animal welfare concerns in the region, as many farmers there struggle to shear their sheep.

The group is seeking to raise £27,000 for a four-person trailer and the necessary equipment to shear up to 50,000 sheep every three months during the shearing season.

The trailer will also serve as a training hub for Balkan farmers on modern shearing techniques, according to the farmers, who form the group 'Hand2Shear'.

They have been actively collaborating with farmers in the western Balkans since 2018, covering countries such as Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia.

Sheep play a crucial role in the Balkans’ economy, with unique breeds historically rooted in the region.

The group said: “Their sheep are distinct from the breeds in surrounding regions - historically the Balkans and Italy were the original hubs from which sheep dispersed over the rest of Europe.

"Rare and endangered breeds are now protected in Croatia and Slovenia but will be lost if welfare measures like shearing are not put in place to protect them.”

Currently, approximately six million sheep in the Western Balkans face severe welfare issues due to a lack of skills, funding, and shearers, leaving many without their annual wool removal.

This neglect can lead to serious health problems, including overheating in the summer months.

The global shortage of sheep shearers compounds the problem, as many have chosen more lucrative opportunities abroad in countries such as Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

In light of this urgent situation, Hand2Shear has launched its campaign to acquire a mobile shearing trailer and necessary equipment.

Speaking about the initiative, Balkan farmer Marco Orlic said: “We need to rely on British shearers to help us, there just aren't enough here.

"Our small flocks of rare breeds get so heavy with wool which can trap a lot of heat in a sheep's body – and this makes them weak and vulnerable to predators like wolves and bears."

Crafted in Dartmoor, the custom-made trailer will facilitate the shearing of rare and hard-to-reach sheep in mountainous regions while also creating a safer working environment for shearers.

This innovation addresses the needs of remote areas where inadequate infrastructure and lack of electricity often leave sheep unshorn.

For several years, Hand2Shear has been training local farmers in the Balkans in modern shearing techniques, moving away from outdated methods such as hand shears and scissors.

Leading the fundraiser, Exmoor shearer Daniel Floyd stated: “I started Hand2Shear in 2018, while shearing in the Balkan countries.

"I noticed they didn't have the infrastructure or funds to shear. These are countries that have the original sheep, small flocks of rare breeds – and they need to be sheared.

"With a trailer, we can reach these remote mountain sheep and take their fleeces off. It's critical to save these species for future generations.”