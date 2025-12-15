UK farmers urged to act fast as wheat oversupply keeps prices capped

UK grain growers risk missing limited marketing opportunities as a global wheat surplus continues to cap prices and narrow options over the coming weeks.

World supplies are at their strongest levels in years, leaving markets under sustained pressure and reducing the scope for a meaningful price recovery.

In this supply-heavy environment, forward premiums remain one of the few tools available to protect value, but analysts warn those opportunities are shrinking as delivery periods approach.

Saxon Ag grain market specialist Arron Mayhew said the world is currently “awash with wheat” after strong harvests across Argentina, Australia, Canada, Russia and Europe. Recent US Department of Agriculture figures point to no major supply risks ahead, reinforcing the weight of surplus stocks on global values.

A modest recent lift in UK prices has offered some encouragement, but the move has been driven largely by speculative fund activity and tentative developments in the US–China trade relationship, rather than any tightening in physical supply. Growers are therefore being urged to treat the uplift with caution.

Despite the difficult backdrop, carry remains a relevant consideration when planning sales, albeit at significantly reduced levels compared with earlier in the season. “Carry has been one of the few areas offering additional value, but a lot of that has now gone,” Mayhew said.

“The message hasn’t changed — when carry is there, it’s worth using — but farmers shouldn’t assume the levels we saw earlier in the season are still available.”

As markets move closer to delivery, any remaining carry continues to erode, reducing the benefit of holding grain without a forward position. “Each month that passes, the opportunity diminishes,” Mayhew warned.

“If you leave everything to the spot market later on, you’re relying entirely on price movement — and at the moment there’s little in the global picture to support that.”

In the UK, significant farm retention has temporarily tightened domestic availability, helping underpin spot prices and placing pressure on on-farm storage. However, with global stocks still elevated and demand signals muted, analysts believe this support is unlikely to last.

Attention is therefore turning to the next two to three months, when growers will need to balance cashflow, storage capacity and marketing discipline.

Forward selling where carry exists, securing early contracts for spring crops and setting clear price targets are being seen as more reliable strategies than waiting for market momentum.

Mayhew said the dominance of supply in the current cycle leaves little room for complacency. “Global supply is doing the talking,” he said. “Forward planning and using the tools available — including carry when it appears — is still the most reliable way to manage risk.”

With no clear bullish catalyst emerging, structured and timely selling decisions look set to remain central for UK growers navigating an oversupplied global grain market.