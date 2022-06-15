UK food charity sends over 25,000 British meals to Ukrainians in need

A UK food charity which has an aim to feed people in need has provided over 25,000 meals for Ukrainians fighting against Russia's invasion.

The Country Food Trust, which has supplied more than 2.5 million meals since it was founded, had launched a dedicated Ukraine appeal to raise funds and send meals.

The charity has sent of 25,200 British venison ragu and pasta meals, which it called 'perfect' for the conditions being experienced in Ukraine.

The meals need no refrigeration and can be eaten either cold or, if heated amongst other ways as rudimentary as a pot of river water over an open fire.

The pallets were shipped as part of the Trust's #OpManna22 campaign, as the site of departure was the same location used for Operation Manna in 1945, which was a humanitarian aid into Holland during Nazi occupation.

The Country Food Trust said it was 'proud' of the campaign, and 'incredibly grateful' for the support of its trustees and the public.

Its chief executive, SJ Hunt said: "We are humbled that due to our fabulous supporters, we have been able to fundraise specifically for Ukraine.

"This appeal has led us to provide 25,200 venison ragu meals in ambient packaging, transported directly into Ukraine, right at the heart of where there is great need.

"By providing protein rich meals containing British wild venison, we hope that some of the dreadful hunger we have all been watching is eased."

The Country Food Trust, founded in 2015, has a sole aim to feed people in need, by producing protein rich meals which are distributed to food banks around the UK.

Larger charities are provided with raw meat as they have the provision to cook onsite. From inception, the Trust have supplied more than 2.5 million meals.

But the Trust is by no means the only industry body to send aid to Ukraine, as NFU Mutual recently issued a £150,000 emergency donation to support communities affected by the war.

An aid consignment drawn together by the National Pig Association (NPA) and allied members was sent in April to Ukrainian pig producers.

And the 90th anniversary event of the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC), which got underway on 11 June, raised money for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.