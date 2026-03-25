UK food supply at risk of 'catastrophic failure' by 2030, report warns

Farmers could face mounting threats to production and food security within years, as a government report warns the UK’s food system is at risk of “catastrophic failure”.

The assessment, made in 2024 but first reported by The Times on Tuesday (24 March 2026), found that climate change, environmental decline and geopolitical instability are putting increasing pressure on the country’s ability to produce food.

It concluded there is “a realistic possibility” that by 2030 the UK’s food system — alongside water and natural ecosystems — could be “at strategic risk of catastrophic failure”.

For farmers, the implications are stark. Declining soil health, loss of pollinators and pressure on water supplies could lead to lower yields, more volatile growing conditions and tighter margins.

The report, produced by Defra’s Futures team, assessed long-term risks facing essential systems including food, water and trade.

It found these systems are “almost certain” to be on a “decline and collapse trajectory”, with risks expected to intensify further towards 2050.

The authors warned that current environmental policies are not enough to reverse the damage to natural systems that agriculture depends on, calling for “transformational change” to restore resilience.

Weather extremes are expected to play a central role. Increasingly frequent droughts and flooding could disrupt harvests and make production less predictable, adding further pressure on farm businesses.

These risks are already beginning to show. The UK has experienced three of the worst harvests on record in the past five years, alongside a significant food price shock.

Tom Lancaster, land, food and farming analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), described the findings as “incredibly stark”, particularly for the country’s ability to feed itself.

“Climate change is now probably the biggest risk to global food production,” he said, warning that without progress towards net zero emissions, pressures on food systems will continue to grow.

He added that wider global forces are increasing vulnerability, with “mega trends” such as climate change leaving the UK more exposed to shocks, including rising energy prices and geopolitical instability.

Lancaster also raised concerns over the lack of transparency around the report, questioning why its conclusions had not been more widely shared given their significance.

“There is a serious question… about why the public hasn’t been made aware of this assessment,” he said, warning that without greater openness it will be harder to build support for the changes needed to prevent the “collapse” outlined.

The findings add to growing concern that the UK’s food system is becoming more fragile, as environmental pressures combine with economic uncertainty.

Without significant changes, the outlook points to increasing disruption — with farmers likely to face more unpredictable seasons, higher costs and greater pressure to maintain production in a more challenging climate.