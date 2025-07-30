UK forage crops struggle under heatwave pressure as feed shortages loom

Soaring temperatures and parched soils are hammering UK forage crops, leaving farmers bracing for a tough winter with shrinking silage stocks.

UK forage crops are under severe pressure as prolonged heatwaves continue to deplete soil moisture reserves, sparking mounting concerns about winter feed availability.

The ongoing hot, dry conditions have significantly impacted both grass and maize crops, with experts urging farmers to act now to mitigate potential shortfalls.

According to the latest figures from the AHDB, grass growth is currently 32% below the average for the same period between 2017 and 2023.

“Most of the country has endured wave after wave of extreme heat this season,” said Simon Pope, crop protection manager at Wynnstay. “That’s had a direct impact on grass and maize performance.

"Where rainfall has been scarce, we’re seeing real concern about forage shortfalls heading into winter.”

Maize crops have particularly suffered in affected areas. While some early-sown crops benefited from well-prepared seedbeds and deeper rooting, others drilled later or into poorly cultivated ground have struggled, with shallow root systems leaving plants exposed to drought stress.

“This season has really emphasised the value of attention to detail at every stage of maize growing,” Dr Pope added.

“It’s not too late to think about crop nutrition; around 30% of the plant’s total nitrogen requirement occurs during the demanding period of cob-fill.”

To support cob development, Dr Pope recommends a well-timed foliar application of slow-release protected urea, such as N Durance 28, applied at tasselling.

This can be boosted with fungicides to guard against eyespot and biostimulants to promote additional growth. According to Dr Pope, this approach has already delivered promising results in commercial crops nationwide.

With forage yields looking lower than anticipated, preserving as much crop as possible through efficient fermentation will be crucial for livestock producers.

Dr Pope highlights the importance of using effective silage additives at harvest to minimise dry matter losses and maintain nutritional value.

For grass silage, Ecosyl has proven benefits in trials — reducing dry matter losses by up to 50%, improving digestibility by two D units on average, and increasing milk yields by 1.2 litres per cow per day.

“High UV light levels can kill off the natural population of bacteria in grass that would otherwise carry out fermentation,” explains Dr Pope.

“Ecosyl leaves fermentation less open to chance by applying one million ‘good’ bacteria per gramme of forage treated.”

Maize silage also requires careful preservation, particularly where grass stocks are limited. Volac’s Ecocool is one option that combines beneficial bacteria to address poor fermentation and heating issues caused by yeasts and moulds.

Trials suggest Ecocool can help maize silage remain cool for up to 10 days after opening, preserving its energy and feed value during feed-out.