UK growers expect healthy 2020 cherry season

The UK is primed for a strong cherry season, with around 6,000 tonnes of home-grown British cherries predicted to hit supermarket shelves this year.

The figures are from Love Fresh Cherries, the country's largest representative trade body for British and imported cherries in the UK.

Consumers will be able to buy home-grown cherries from the end of June, with this year’s harvest expected to begin a week earlier than in 2019 thanks to crops coming on slightly faster through this year’s warm spring.

The British cherry industry is predicting good availability for both retailers and consumers throughout the season.







Favourable conditions over the winter months has led growers to anticipate not just a sizeable crop, but a high-quality crop across most varieties too.

Despite the unusually warm weather in spring and few late frosts, it is expected to have an impact, particularly on the Kordia variety.

Matt Hancock, Love Fresh Cherries spokesperson, said there had been a 'well-publicised' cherry shortage across Europe this year.

"With all signs showing an extremely healthy British crop forecast, it means not only can we supply the retailers and consumers of the UK, but all over Europe as well, allowing us to remain competitive in the global market.

“It is now down to the weather in late June and July as to whether we can realise this estimate, but all indications are positive for a strong British cherry season,” he said.

Despite the unique challenges presented by Covid-19, Love Fresh Cherries confirmed that its growers were in a positive frame of mind in regards to picker availability.

The group said they had already seen a strong public response to the call for action for local pickers across the industry.