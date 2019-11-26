UK growers set to plant less due to bad weather

The wet weather means growers may cut down on the amount of winter and spring crops they plant

UK growers only intend to plant 1.65 million hectares to wheat compared to 1.82 million last year due to ongoing weather concerns, a survey suggests.

The winter barley area may also drop to 398,000 hectares, 12 percent lower than the 452,000 hectares planted for harvesting in 2019.

AHDB’s Early Bird Survey provides a snapshot of farmers' intentions for winter and spring crops as of mid-November.

It is the first assessment of national cropping for the harvest year, and includes crops in the ground, winter crops still to be sown through December and January and intentions for spring plantings.







This year’s survey shows a swing towards spring cropping, with growers intending to plant 28 percent more spring barley at 915,000 hectares, the highest area since 1988.

The oat area is expected to increase again for 2020 harvest to a total of 200,000 hectares of winter and spring oats, a 10 percent increase on last year.

There is further decline in the oilseed rape area, down 23 percent year on year to 406,000 hectares, as growers in the UK continue to cut back acreage in response to the damage and yield risk caused by Cabbage Stem Flea Beetle (CSFB).

AHDB analyst Alice Bailey said the unprecedented weather over the last two months has led to a winter planting season 'unlike any before'.

“There are significant swings in crop areas after this autumn’s deluge, as growers switch to spring crops in an attempt to sow in better conditions.

“If there is further damage to crops over the coming weeks due to bad weather or pests such as CSFB in oilseed rape, we may see further changes to these areas as we head through the winter,” she said.

The survey was carried out for AHDB by the Andersons Centre, Association of Independent Crop Consultants (AICC) and other agronomists.