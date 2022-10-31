UK-grown daffodils could create new heart disease treatment

UK-grown daffodils could become the basis of a new medical treatment for heart failure while helping farmers with new economic opportunities, according to a new study.

The research project explored the effects of natural compounds found in the flower’s stem, leaves and petals on cardiovascular disorders.

Researchers found that specific compounds taken from daffodils have the potential to prevent thickening and stiffening of the walls of the heart.

When grown in certain environments, typically on higher ground, daffodils produce natural bio-active compounds known as alkaloids.

Three different alkaloids were tested using cell-based models that mimic cardiac conditions to understand the different impact they have on contributors to heart failure, such as fibrosis.

The study is set to provide researchers with data about the most effective compounds for preventing the conditions that lead to cardiovascular problems, as well as helping to refine the way they are extracted from the flower.

Around one-third of daffodils grown in the UK are currently used for their bulbs, which produce a high-value alkaloid called galanthamine used in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

But the results from the new study could unlock a range of opportunities to use all parts of the plant, stopping the stems, leaves, and petals from going to waste.

The research was spearheaded by Agroceutical Products – a pharmaceuticals firms that uses daffodils for their bio-active properties – and Robert Gordon University (RGU), with support from the Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC).

Liz Fletcher, director of business engagement at IBioIC, said the results of the research could mean new economic benefits for farmers across the country.

"If you have ever seen a field of daffodils in full bloom and wondered why they weren’t harvested at bud stage, it is most likely that the plants are being grown for use in the life sciences sector.

"While using natural compounds for medicinal purposes can offer huge economic potential for farmers in rural communities, it is also a great example of how naturally occurring products can feed into major industries and have a positive impact on people’s lives."

Kevin Stephens, director of Agroceutical Products added: “Only a small proportion of daffodils grown across the world actually end up as decorative bunches of flowers, and we already have a well-established UK supply chain that is helping to treat Alzheimer’s.

"This study could lead to the development of additional medicines that could be transformational for patients suffering with heart conditions, with promising initial findings.

"It is also about valorising biomass that would otherwise go to waste and working closely with the farmers to maximise the output and the value of their crops.”