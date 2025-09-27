UK harvest 2025 ends with erratic yields and squeezed profits

The UK’s 2025 cereal harvest has ended after one of the most testing seasons in recent memory, leaving growers grappling with erratic yields and squeezed profits.

While some crops exceeded expectations after a difficult start, falling grain prices through the year have stripped away much of the benefit.

Production costs — particularly fertiliser, fuel and crop protection — remain high, compounding the pressure on margins.

By comparison, the 2024 harvest had delivered steadier yields and slightly firmer grain prices, offering more resilience.

This year’s mix of extreme weather and weaker markets has left many farms facing a far tougher financial outlook.

Helen Plant, senior analyst at AHDB reflected: “Overall, the 2025 harvest progressed quickly with little need to dry crops, though rainfall slowed the pace of harvest towards the end.

"However, there are considerable variations in yield both within and between regions. It’s important not to lose sight of how difficult this year has been for so many farmers.”

Screenings remain a persistent issue in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, leading to high rejection rates for malting barley.

Combined with weak demand, marketing the crop is proving tough. Yields are unchanged at 5.8t/ha, close to the five- and 10-year averages, but the volume of usable grain is likely lower due to screenings.

Average oat yields are estimated at 5.2t/ha, a slight lift on the previous report (5.1t/ha) but still 5% down on the 10-year average. Growers have seen wide variation, reflecting the uneven season.

UK wheat yields average 7.6t/ha, 6.1% below the 10-year average. While overall quality is positive, yields differ sharply between farms, with some reporting far lower returns. Both crops were wrapped up in August, with no further updates issued.

With the combines parked, focus is shifting to establishing next year’s crops. Many farmers are already spraying off weeds ahead of drilling winter cereals.

This marks AHDB’s sixth and final harvest report of the season, covering data up to 24 September.

Compiled with the Andersons Centre, the survey draws on a representative sample of farms across the UK, reporting on yields, quality and harvest progress for wheat, barley, oats and oilseed rape.